STRASBOURG, Sept 28 UEFA President Michel
Platini urged European countries to introduce tougher laws to
curb match-fixing in a speech to the Council of Europe on
Wednesday.
The former France captain, who has described match-fixing
orchestrated by gambling rings as the biggest threat to the
sport, said a few countries had introduced laws but others
needed to follow suit.
"European football is in danger and I believe I could even
say that the whole of sport in Europe is in danger," he said.
"The growing number of fixed matches connected to online
betting is alarming, it doesn't spare any discipline and no
country is safe.
"These fixed matches are orchestrated by criminal
organisations," he added.
Platini named Italy, Portugal, Spain, Britain, Bulgaria and
Poland as some of the countries which had passed laws to make
what he described as "sporting fraud" a criminal offence.
But he added: "The incrimination of sporting fraud is still
far from generalised. And this shortcoming contributes to the
persistence of match-fixing where the transnational
characteristics complicate the situation.
"That's why the intervention of the Council of Europe seems
to me to be necessary today. It is necessary to encourage member
states to criminalise sporting fraud and to encourage the
indispensable co-operation between public authorities and
sporting authorities.
"It's a question of responsibility, a question of ethics, a
question of justice."
NATIONAL TEAMS SURVIVAL
Platini said he also wanted national football associations
to be recognised as the owners of the competitions they
organise.
"Recognition of the rights of property and the incrimination
of sporting fraud ... these two principles constitute the base
of a responsible, energetic and courageous intervention of the
part of the legislator," he said.
"We've reached a point where public authorities can no
longer elude their responsibilities."
He also spoke of his concern for the future of international
football and urged countries to follow the example of European
and world champions Spain, where the national sides are treated
as a priority.
"The existence of the national teams is threatened. It is no
longer guaranteed that players will be made available when they
are called to their national teams.
"Don't let the national teams and innumerable benefits for
civil society be sacrificed on the altar of merchandising.
"If sport is a living being, then national teams are its
heart. A heart whose beating shapes the European sporting model,
a heart whose beating inspires excellence, a heart whose beating
contribute to the long-term financing of sports at grass roots
level."
