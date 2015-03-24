Soccer-Dempsey grabs hat-trick as US hammer Honduras 6-0
March 25 Clint Dempsey scored a hat-trick as the United States hammered Honduras 6-0 in California on Friday to get their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.
VIENNA, March 24 Michel Platini was re-elected by acclamation as UEFA president for a third term at the European confederation's 39th Congress on Tuesday.
The 59-year-old former France international, who has been president since 2007, was handed another four-year term by delegates of UEFA's 54-member nations after standing unopposed.
March 25 Clint Dempsey scored a hat-trick as the United States hammered Honduras 6-0 in California on Friday to get their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.
MEXICO CITY, March 24 Striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a record-equalling 46th international goal to send Mexico on their way to a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.