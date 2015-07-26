ST PETERSBURG, July 26 UEFA president Michel Platini, a potential candidate for the FIFA presidency, will attend the CONCACAF Gold Cup final between Mexico and Jamaica on Sunday, a source close to European soccer's governing body said.

The Frenchman has been invited to the game in Philadelphia by CONCACAF, the source told Reuters.

A UEFA source said last week that CONCACAF was among four out of six continental confederations which said they would back Platini should he put himself forward as a candidate to replace outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Platini, who has repeatedly said he is enjoying his role as UEFA president, is still mulling over whether to run for FIFA president in the election on Feb. 26.

Despite the reported backing, there is no guarantee that the confederations will be able to persuade all their members to vote for Platini as voting is in secret.

Each of FIFA's 209 member associations holds one vote in the election. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)