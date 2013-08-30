MONTE CARLO Aug 30 UEFA president Michel Platini described the current soccer transfer system as robbery on Friday and said he would like to see it revamped.

"I think transfers are robbery," the former France captain told a media conference.

"Today, the player is more a product than a player and that irks me because there is a whole lot of people trying to make this player make money in order to earn commissions, we should think about that and try to find something more healthy.

"Players are not free and are they don't even belong to clubs, they belong to financial holdings, companies or people, whereas before you belonged to the club, now it's a holding company or a financial company or one person.

"I don't think it is right. I believe this is important and this is new in the world of football," he added. "We are looking into that, working on it, I agree maybe this window is too big, too long." (Reporting by Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)