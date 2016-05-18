WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man City dazzle as United held by Hull
* City thrash West Ham with goals from De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus and Toure
BASEL May 18 Dutch football association chief Michael van Praag said on Wednesday he would stand as a candidate to replace disgraced Michel Platini as head of UEFA after European football's governing body announced a September election for president.
Van Praag, announcing his bid on the Dutch FA's website, said UEFA had drifted into an impasse since Platini was suspended. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
LONDON, Feb 1 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed their vibrant young frontline as the future of the club after they tore West Ham United apart in a bruising 4-0 Premier League win on Wednesday.
Feb 1 A last-minute own goal by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark cost his side the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.