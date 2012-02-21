Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
BERNE Feb 21 Porto will face a disciplinary hearing after opponents Manchester City complained that striker Mario Balotelli suffered racist abuse during their Europa League match last Thursday.
European soccer's governing body UEFA said it was investigating "improper conduct" by Porto supporters and the hearing would take place on March 29.
"Following a complaint lodged by Manchester City, UEFA has today opened disciplinary proceedings against Porto for the improper conduct of supporters," UEFA said in a statement.
Racism is a hot topic in English soccer at present with Liverpool's Luis Suarez having served an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra.
Chelsea captain John Terry is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a match last October.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.