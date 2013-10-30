Oct 30 CSKA Moscow have been ordered to close part of their stadium for their next home Champions League match following racist abuse by their fans during the match against Manchester City last week.

UEFA's disciplinary panel ordered the closure of sector D of the Arena Khimki for the match against Bayern Munich in Moscow on Nov. 27 after City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure said he was racially insulted.

