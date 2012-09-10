VIENNA, Sept 10 Rapid Vienna, ordered to play
their next European home game behind closed doors and given a
suspended one-year ban from UEFA competition, have appealed
against the punishment.
The sanctions were imposed by UEFA's disciplinary committee
following a riot involving both sets of supporters at the Europa
League playoff first leg at Greek side PAOK Salonika on Aug. 23.
Fans hurled firecrackers at each other and some supporters,
many of them masked, invaded the pitch before the game that was
won 2-1 by PAOK.
Rapid, who won the return 3-0 to qualify for the group
stage, were charged by UEFA with "improper conduct of supporters
- crowd disturbances and setting off and throwing of fireworks
and missiles".
Their one-year ban is suspended for a probationary period of
three years, meaning they will be automatically excluded from
European competition if there is a repeat.
Rapid were fined 75,000 euros ($95,840) and have also
appealed against that punishment, UEFA said on Monday.
UEFA added the appeal hearing would take place on Sept. 14.
Rapid's next European home game is against Norway's
Rosenborg Trondheim on Sept. 20.
PAOK were also given a suspended one-year ban, ordered to
play their next three European home games behind closed doors
and fined 150,000 euros.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)