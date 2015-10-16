MOSCOW Oct 16 Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow have been fined 20,000 euros ($22,772.00) and will have to close part of their ground for their next European match, UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.org) on Friday.

The club's supporters were found guilty by UEFA of racist behaviour during Lokomotiv's Europa League clash against Albanian side Skenderbeu in the Russian capital on Oct. 1.

Part of the south stand at the Lokomotiv Stadium will be closed for their next Europa League encounter against Besiktas on Oct. 22, while they will also have to display a banner with the wording "No to Racism."

Lokomotiv already apologised for the behaviour of their fans and pledged to ban those responsible.

The Russian side won the encounter against Skenderbeu 2-0 in Group H and are currently top of the group with maximum points after two games. The Albanians are yet to pick up a point. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)