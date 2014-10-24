BELGRADE Oct 23 Serbia have been awarded a 3-0 walkover against Albania for last week's Euro 2016 qualifier, abandoned following a brawl between the players after a flag stunt, but also had three points deducted, the Serbian FA said on Friday.

Serbia have also been ordered to play their next two home games in Group I behind closed doors, while both Serbia and Albania have been fined 100,000 euros (126,410 US dollar) the Serbian FA said. European soccer's governing body UEFA, which imposed the sanctions, was not immediately available for comment.

