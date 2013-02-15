Feb 15 Serbia's Under-21 team have had their spectator ban for racist abuse at last year's European Championship playoff with England doubled to two home games, UEFA said in a statement on Friday.

England Under-21 defender Steven Caulker has had his two-match ban for fighting in the game overturned on appeal but winger Tom Ince's one-match suspension remains and he will miss their Euro 2013 Under-21 championship opener in June.

An 80,000 euros ($106,800) fine for the Serbian FA remains but player Nikola Ninkovic has had his ban increased from two to three matches.

European soccer's governing body UEFA had appealed against the sanctions that its own control and disciplinary body imposed for the incidents in October's second leg.

England's 1-0 victory in Krusevac was followed by visiting fullback Danny Rose complaining that he was racially abused by Serbia supporters before, during and after the game.

England scored with the last kick of the match and fighting broke out between players and officials immediately after the final whistle.

The English FA criticised UEFA for not sending a "strong enough message" on racism with the original punishment. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows in London, Editing by Ken Ferris)