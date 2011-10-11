- By Brian Homewood
BERNE Oct 11 UEFA is unable to comply with a
Swiss court order that Sion be reinstated to the Europa League,
European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.
UEFA also reiterated that the case should be settled at the
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), not in a civil court.
The Swiss club, kicked out of the competition for fielding
ineligible players and replaced by Celtic, said last week that a
civil court in Vaud canton, where UEFA headquarters is based,
had ruled that it should be reinstated.
But UEFA said it could not reverse a decision made by its
independent disciplinary body.
"The UEFA executive committee unanimously stated that it had
no statutory authority to reinstate FC Sion," said the
statement.
"This (is) the sole prerogative of the disciplinary
instances of UEFA, which operate under the statutes in an
independent manner with no influence whatsoever from the UEFA
administration or UEFA executive committee.
"As the UEFA disciplinary bodies have twice ruled on this
case, the UEFA executive committee unanimously decided to await
the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision on the merits
of the case.
"UEFA wishes to state strongly that, of course, it respects
the law and that national law itself recognizes the competence
of the disciplinary structures that are specific to sport.
"This includes the role of the CAS in Lausanne, whose
independence has been recognized by the Tribunal Federal of
Switzerland. In this specific case, UEFA is constitutionally
unable to apply to the letter of the super provisional and
provisional measures decided by the civil court."
UEFA added that last week's civil court ruling was
effectively an injunction valid for 60 days and that Sion would
have to ask for a full legal hearing if they wanted to make it
permanent.
"UEFA noted that the Tribunal Cantonal de Vaud also
recognizes the role of the CAS as the competent entity able to
decide on the merits of such a case, and gave FC Sion 60 days to
initiate proceedings to do so," said UEFA.
UEFA added that Sion had signed an agreement recognising
UEFA and CAS as the sole authorities for decisions on sporting
matters.
Sion signed six new players in the summer despite being
subject to a transfer ban imposed by FIFA after being found
guilty of inducing an Egyptian player to break his contract with
his previous club to join them in 2008.
Sion then fielded some of the players in a Europa League
qualifier against Celtic which they won 3-1 on aggregate.
