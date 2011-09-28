BERNE, Sept 28 Swiss club Sion claimed
another win in their legal battle with football authorities
when a civil court confirmed that six players signed in the
summer were eligible to play in the Swiss league.
The club, thrown out of the Europa League for fielding the
players, also appeared at a hearing at the Court of Arbitration
for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on Wednesday with a verdict expected
by Monday.
"The civil tribunal in Martigny has confirmed this morning
that the Swiss Football League and FIFA must consider FC Sion's
new players to be eligible," said a statement on the club's
website (www.fc-sion-live.ch).
Sion were banned by FIFA from signing players for two
transfer periods for inducing an Egyptian goalkeeper to break
his contract with his club to join them in 2008.
Appeals to both FIFA and CAS were rejected and the ban
finally came into force last year. Sion said they believed it
ended this summer and made six new signings but FIFA said it was
still in force,
The six players were initially barred by the Swiss Football
League (SFL) and took their case to the court in Martigny, which
provisionally ruled in their favour in August and confirmed the
decision on Wednesday.
The Swiss league then allowed them to play despite the FIFA
ban.
Sion also fielded them in the Europa League qualifier
against Celtic but they were ruled ineligible by UEFA and Sion,
who won the tie, were thrown out of the competition and replaced
by the Scottish club.
Sion then protested over the Europa League expulsion to a
tribunal in the canton of Vaud, where UEFA's headquarters are
located.
The court issued a "superprovisional" ruling in the club's
favour, however UEFA said it could not enforce the ruling and
refused to reinstate Sion.
That case continued on Tuesday with a four-hour hearing in
Lausanne involving both parties.
Sion have also appealed to the CAS against the Swiss
League's original ban on the players and that appeal was heard
on Wednesday.
