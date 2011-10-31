BERNE Oct 31 Sion, kicked out of the Europa
League for fielding ineligible players, have taken their case
against UEFA to the European Commission, the Swiss club said on
Monday.
In the latest twist to an ever more complex and bitter
struggle, Sion, who have defied UEFA and FIFA statutes by taking
the case to a civil court, accused European soccer's governing
body of "various violations of European Community law".
Sion listed the violations as "unjustified restriction of
competition, abuse of a dominant position, violation of the
right of access to an independent and impartial judge guaranteed
by article 47 of the fundamental charter of rights of the
European Union and violation of the right to the free movement
of workers...guaranteed by the bilateral agreements between the
EU and Switzerland."
Sion president Christian Constantin said: "Two Swiss courts
have ruled in our favour but UEFA is not bothered about openly
violating these decisions and demands that the Court of
Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has the final word."
The case began when Sion signed six new players in the
summer despite being subject to a transfer ban imposed by FIFA
after the club were ruled to have poached a player from an
Egyptian club in 2008.
The Swiss Football League (SFL) initially implemented the
FIFA ban but backed down when the players won a civil court
ruling in their favour.
Sion fielded some of the players in a Europa League
qualifier against Celtic but, after winning the tie, were thrown
out of the tournament because UEFA ruled the players were
ineligible. The Scottish club took Sion's place.
However, Sion then won an injunction in another Swiss civil
court ordering their reinstatement to the Europa League. UEFA
has yet to comply with the order.
UEFA has suggested several ways for reinstating Sion but
wants the case to be settled at CAS, which has set a hearing for
Nov. 24 although Sion have not said whether they will attend.
A further twist came last month when the players were given
five-match bans by the Swiss League for breaking its statutes
which ban them taking soccer-related matters to a civil court.
