BASEL Oct 18 Michel Platini will appear before
a Swiss judge on Wednesday to explain why UEFA has not yet
implemented a ruling ordering Sion's reinstatement to the Europa
League.
Platini, the president of European soccer's governing body,
would be accompanied by general secretary Gianni Infantino, a
UEFA spokesman said.
Sion were kicked out of the Europa League by UEFA in August
for fielding ineligible players in their playoff tie against
Scottish side Celtic.
They lost an appeal to UEFA against the decision but,
defying FIFA and UEFA rules which ban clubs from taking their
cases outside sporting tribunals, won an injunction in their
favour at a Swiss court.
UEFA has so far not reinstated Sion and has been ordered to
pay 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,113) for each day that the court
order is not carried out.
UEFA has argued that its own statutes prevent it from
overturning a decision made by its independent disciplinary
tribunal.
However, on Monday, UEFA sent the court a document
suggesting ways in which Sion could be integrated into the
competition.
All of them would involve disruption to the tournament with
extra fixtures for Atletico Madrid, Rennes and Udinese, the
clubs who are in Group I alongside Celtic who would keep their
place in the tournament.
One possibility would involve cancelling all the matches
played so far in the group, which would seriously discredit the
competition and inconvenience the other teams involved.
Platini is vehemently opposed to the use of civil courts for
sporting matters.
"We cannot accept that if one individual club does not get
its own way then it goes through any possible system to force
its will on the others," he said recently.
Sion signed six new players in the summer despite being
subject to a transfer ban imposed by FIFA after the club were
ruled to have induced an Egyptian player to break a contract
with his old club to join them in 2008.
