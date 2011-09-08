- BERNE, Sept 8 Sion's appeal
against their exclusion from the Europa League has been thrown
out by a Swiss court which said on Thursday that the case is
outside its jurisdiction.
The court is based in the canton of Valais, where Sion is
located, while European soccer's governing body UEFA is based in
the canton of Vaud.
Sion were kicked out of the Europa League on Friday after
UEFA ruled they had fielded ineligible players in a playoff
against Celtic, who took their place.
Sion had beaten the Scottish club 3-1 on aggregate in the
two-leg tie.
"The judge declared ...... the requests for provisional and
super-provisional measures to be inadmissible," said a statement
issued on Valais canton's official website (www.vs.ch).
"In effect, according to applicable legislation, the
litigation does not present a close enough connection with the
canton of Valais to fall within the administration of the Valais
judicial authorities."
"The measures requested by the complainant are aimed
exclusively at UEFA, whose headquarters is in Nyon (in Vaud),
and organisation of the Europa League."
Sion signed six players during the summer despite FIFA
saying that the club was subject to a transfer ban, imposed
after it was found guilty of inducing an Egyptian player to join
the them while he was still under contract to another club.
Sion were initially banned from fielding the players in the
Swiss League which reversed the decision after the players took
their case to a civil court which ruled in their favour.
Sion then fielded some of them in the Europa League tie
against Celtic.
FIFA statutes ban clubs and federations from taking sporting
cases to civil courts and the Switzerland has been warned that
it is expected to comply with this ruling.
However, the Swiss League has said it cannot defy a local
court.
