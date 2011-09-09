BERNE, Sept 9 Sion have lodged an appeal against
their expulsion from the Europa League, European soccer's
governing body UEFA confirmed on Friday.
The Swiss club's hearing will be heard by UEFA's Appeals
Committee next Tuesday, two days before this season's group
stage starts.
Sion were kicked out of the Europa League last week after
UEFA ruled they had fielded ineligible players in a playoff
against Celtic, who took their place.
Sion had beaten the Scottish club 3-1 on aggregate in the
two-leg tie, but Celtic, and not Sion, are set to meet Atletico
Madrid in the opening group match on Thursday.
On Thursday Sion's attempt to appeal against their
expulsion to a local court was rejected as the court ruled it
was outside their jurisdiction.
Sion signed six players during the summer despite FIFA
saying that the club was subject to a transfer ban, imposed
after it was found guilty of inducing an Egyptian player to join
them while he was still under contract to another club.
Sion were initially banned from fielding the players in the
Swiss League, which reversed the decision after the players took
their case to a civil court which ruled in their favour.
Sion then fielded some of them in the Europa League tie
against Celtic.
FIFA statutes ban clubs and federations from taking sporting
cases to civil courts and the Swiss FA and club has been warned
that it is expected to comply with this ruling.
However, the Swiss League has said it cannot defy a local
court.
(Reporting by Mike Collett)