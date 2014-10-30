BERNE Oct 30 Slovan Bratislava and Sparta Prague have both been fined after their Europa League match last week was interrupted for around 40 minutes by crowd trouble.

The Slovakian champions, charged with crowd disturbances, setting off of fireworks and insufficient organisation, were fined 50,000 euros ($63,055), UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The Czech visitors were fined 80,000 euros for crowd disturbances, setting of fireworks and missile-throwing by their fans.

Sparta were also ordered to play one European competition match behind closed doors, but this was suspended for a probationary period of two years.

Police intervened as rival fans fought each other, causing the match at Bratislava's Pasienky stadium to be stopped just before halftime. Sparta won 3-0, all their goals coming in the second half. (1 US dollar = 0.7930 euro) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)