Aug 9 Dani Carvajal scored a stunning late goal as Champions League winners Real Madrid beat Europa League holders Sevilla 3-2 after extra-time in a UEFA Super Cup thriller in Trondheim, Norway on Tuesday.

Right back Carvajal went on a weaving run in the Sevilla half in the 119th minute before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Real looked down and out when they trailed 2-1 with one minute to go in normal time but captain Sergio Ramos took the match into extra-time with a last-gasp equaliser.

Carvajal's late goal then meant Sevilla were beaten in the Super Cup for the third year in a row.