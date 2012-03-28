By Mike Collett
| MANCHESTER, England, March 28
MANCHESTER, England, March 28 UEFA might stick
with using extra assistant referees rather than introduce
goalline technology in its Champions League and European
Championship matches even if the use of technology is passed
into law this year, UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino said
on Wednesday.
Infantino's comments are the broadest hint yet that UEFA
will follow the line of its president Michel Platini who is
staunchly against the introduction of goalline technology which
is likely to be approved by the game's authorities in July.
The law-making International Football Association Board is
holding final testing into two technology systems and both could
be approved when IFAB meets on July 2.
"If the technology is approved on July 2 we have to see what
is approved, how it will work, how complicated or not it will be
- and then it will go to our executive committee," Infantino
told reporters during the Soccerex business convention.
Platini has stood steadfastly against technology being
introduced, saying he preferred the use of two additional
officials in matches behind the goal to aid the referee.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who like Platini was once a
staunch opponent of any technological aid, changed his mind
after England's Frank Lampard had a clearly legitimate goal
against Germany ruled out during the World Cup finals in South
Africa two years ago.
Blatter had called for a halt to tests earlier that year but
said they could go ahead again after the embarrassment of
Lampard's ghost goal.
"What we have at the moment is two additional referees, with
which we are very happy," Infantino added. "And if the two
additional referees are approved by the IFAB on July 2, then
it's likely we will use that. Certainly that system, then we
will see about goal line technology."
Infantino said using extra officials has an added benefit as
they can help the referee rule on more situations than just
disputed goals.
"On goal-line technology you can see whether a goal has been
scored or not," Infantino said.
"An additional assistant next to the goal can see this, but
also some other things."
Goalline technology will not be used at this summer's Euro
2012, but FIFA has said it expects it to be used at the World
Cup in Brazil in 2014.
