LONDON Aug 19 UEFA opened disciplinary
proceedings against Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Friday
after he used a mobile phone to give instructions to his
first-team coach during a match while serving a touchline ban.
Wenger sat in the directors' box during Tuesday's 1-0 home
win over Udinese in the first leg of their Champions League
playoff, serving a one-match ban, and communicated with
first-team coach Boro Primorac via his phone.
"According to the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a manager
may not communicate with his team during the match for which he
is suspended and may follow the game from the stands only,"
European soccer's governing body said in a statement.
Wenger, who said earlier this week he was confused by the
rules, could now face a possible extension to his ban when the
case is discussed on Monday.
The Frenchman had said Arsenal had been told communication
with the bench was allowed during the match but UEFA officials
then ordered it to stop at halftime.
Wenger had been suspended for comments made about referee
Massimo Busacca after last season's Champions League last 16
second-leg defeat by Barcelona.
Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com) they would
be appealing the UEFA decision, which comes before the Gunners
head to Italy on Wednesday for the second leg of the playoff
against Udinese.
