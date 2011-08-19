LONDON Aug 19 UEFA opened disciplinary
proceedings against Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Friday
after he used a mobile phone to give instructions to his
first-team coach during a match while serving a touchline ban.
Wenger sat in the directors' box during Tuesday's 1-0 home
win over Udinese in the first leg of their Champions League
playoff, serving a one-match ban, and communicated with
first-team coach Boro Primorac via his phone.
"According to the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a manager
may not communicate with his team during the match for which he
is suspended and may follow the game from the stands only,"
European soccer's governing body said in a statement.
Wenger, who said earlier this week he was confused by the
rules, could now face a possible extension to his ban when the
case is discussed on Monday.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Clare Fallon;
To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)