LONDON Aug 19 UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Friday after he used a mobile phone to give instructions to his first-team coach during a match while serving a touchline ban.

Wenger sat in the directors' box during Tuesday's 1-0 home win over Udinese in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, serving a one-match ban, and communicated with first-team coach Boro Primorac via his phone.

"According to the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a manager may not communicate with his team during the match for which he is suspended and may follow the game from the stands only," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

Wenger, who said earlier this week he was confused by the rules, could now face a possible extension to his ban when the case is discussed on Monday. (Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)