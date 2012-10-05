KIEV Oct 5 Dynamo Kiev coach Oleg Blokhin was admitted to hospital with hypertension, the club said on Friday.

Blokhin, who resigned as Ukraine national coach last week after accepting the Dynamo post, will spend a week in a Kiev hospital, the Ukrainian side said on their website (www.fcdynamo.kiev.ua).

The 59-year-old has said he would job share for Ukraine's two World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Montenegro this month.

Ukraine's Football Federation has not named a replacement for him.

Dynamo Kiev beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 on Blokhin's European debut on Wednesday.