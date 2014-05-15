KIEV May 15 Dynamo Kiev beat arch-rivals Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in a feisty Ukrainian Cup final in Poltava on Thursday in which two players were sent off following a mass brawl in stoppage time.

Despite an initial decision to hold the game behind closed doors due to security concerns, supporters were in the stands after they forced the country's Football Federation to let them attend a much-anticipated derby game which was moved from the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Dynamo Kiev scored twice just before halftime, Shakhtar defender Olexandr Kucher deflecting the ball into his own net and Domagoy Vida stunning the champions with a header.

Speedy Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa pulled one goal back and the game was marred by a brawl in the dying minutes involving almost every player on the pitch and the referee sent off one from each side.

Dynamo Kiev have won 10 Ukrainian Cups, one more than Shakhtar, but finished fourth in the league this season for the first time in their history.

Amid the unstable political situation in Ukraine, fans of Dynamo and Shakhtar, representing Western and Eastern regions, put their mutual hatred to one side and held a peaceful march before the game in support of the country's unity. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)