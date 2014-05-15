(Adds quotes)

KIEV May 15 Dynamo Kiev beat arch-rivals Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in a feisty Ukrainian Cup final in Poltava on Thursday in which two players were sent off following a mass brawl in stoppage time.

Despite an initial decision to hold the game behind closed doors due to security concerns, supporters were in the stands after they forced the country's Football Federation to let them attend a much-anticipated game which was moved from the eastern city of Kharkiv.

"It turned out to be the right decision to allow supporters into the stands...We can unite our country through football," said Dynamo Kiev president Igor Surkis.

Kiev scored twice just before halftime, Shakhtar defender Olexandr Kucher deflecting the ball into his own net and Domagoy Vida stunning the newly-crowned Premier League champions and last season's cup winners with a header.

Speedy Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa pulled one goal back and the game was marred by a brawl in the dying minutes involving almost every player on the pitch and the referee sent off one from each side.

Dynamo Kiev have won 10 Ukrainian Cups, one more than Shakhtar, but finished fourth in the league this season, their lowest finish since the Ukrainian championship started in 1991.

Amid the unstable political situation in Ukraine, fans of Dynamo and Shakhtar, representing Western and Eastern regions, put their mutual hatred to one side and held a peaceful march before the game in support of the country's unity.

"I would admit the fans were a good example for the players of how to behave themselves and they deserve applause for their support," the head coach of Shakhtar Mircea Lucescu said.

"It was in contrast to the players' behavior which did not live up to the status of the game. They preferred arguing to playing football." (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)