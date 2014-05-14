KIEV May 14 People power has led to the Ukrainian football federation (FFU) to overturn its decision to stage Thursday's Cup final between Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk behind closed doors.

Dynamo supporters held protests outside the parliament and FFU buildings on Wednesday after the governing body initially ordered the final to be played behind closed doors due to security concerns.

But after getting security clearance, fans were told they would now be able to attend the match which has been relocated from the eastern city of Kharkiv to Poltava.

"Final game will be with supporters. The Football Federation (FFU) got the guarantees of security and now we have all conditions needed to stage a good soccer event," FFU spokesman Pavlo Ternoviy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk matches are often highly-charged affairs but the prospect of the Cup final being played in an empty stadium led to some fans demanding the match should be cancelled.

"A game without supporters in nonsense!" Dynamo Kiev president Igor Surkis told reporters.

"It is hard to imagine the final without people. That is the most important game of the season and there is always a full house," Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu concurred.

Political unrest, provoked by pro-Russian separatists in southern and eastern parts of the country, led to the FFU to move last weekend's league matches to the relatively peaceful central regions. They were played behind closed doors. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)