KIEV May 22 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk coach Juande Ramos is to leave the Ukrainian Premier League club after taking them to the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Ramos, the former Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur head coach, has rejected a new contract after his current four-year deal expired, the club said on their official website (www.fcdnipro.ua).

The 59-year-old Spaniard had been at Dnipro for four years, but turned down a new offer because his family wanted to move from Ukraine, the club said on Friday.

In his final season at Dnipro Ramos took the club to a second-place finish in the league for the first time, behind Shakhtar Donetsk but ahead of Metalist Kharkiv and Dynamo Kiev.

They will play in the Champions League qualifiers in July.

"Dnipro is grateful for a fruitful cooperation with Juande Ramos," said the club. "Our team played amazing football under his rule."

They said finishing second, with the chance of qualifying for the Champions League group stage, was "a great achievement". (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Neville Dalton)