KIEV, Sept 24 Dynamo Kiev have dismissed head coach Yuri Semin ahead of next week's home Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb, the Ukrainian club said on Monday.

Kiev have lost four of their last five games including a 4-1 thrashing by PSG in their Champions League opener earlier this month and a defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Cup.

The club has yet to announce a replacement for Semin.

The 65-year-old Russian coached Dynamo Kiev from 2007 to 2009 and returned to the club in late 2010. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Alison Wildey)