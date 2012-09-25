KIEV, Sept 25 Dynamo Kiev have appointed Ukraine manager Oleg Blokhin as head coach, the club said in a statement on Tuesday, adding he would still lead the national team in their next two World Cup qualifiers.

Dynamo sacked coach Yuri Semin on Monday after losing four of their last five games including a 4-1 thrashing by Paris St Germain in their Champions League opener earlier this month and a defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Cup.

Blokhin, 59, was a striker for Dynamo in the Soviet era. He took over the national team just months before Ukraine co-hosted June's European soccer championship where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Blokhin will job share for the timebeing and will still be in charge of Ukraine for the next two World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Montenegro next month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Mark Meadows)