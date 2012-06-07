KIEV, June 7 Dynamo Kiev have signed Croatia's
attacking midfielder Niko Kranjcar from Tottenham Hotspur on a
four-year contract, the Ukrainian club said on their website on
Thursday.
The 27-year-old, who is with the national squad at Euro
2012, has struggled to get into the first team at the English
Premier League side after joining from Portsmouth in 2009.
He played 49 games for Spurs, scoring nine goals.
Kranjcar, who began his career with Dinamo Zagreb before
joining their rivals Hajduk Split in 2005, was his country's top
scorer with four goals in their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.
Although one of Croatia's most experienced players, he faces
a battle with Ivan Perisic and Ivan Rakitic for a starting spot
at the tournament being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.
Croatia are in Group C with holders Spain, Italy and Ireland
and open their campaign against the Irish in Poznan on Sunday.
