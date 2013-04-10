LONDON, April 10 Dynamo Kiev must play their next UEFA competition home game behind closed doors due to the racist behaviour of their fans at a Champions League game in November, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian club has appealed against the sanction, which relates to the racist conduct of their fans at a Group A match with Paris Saint Germain on Nov. 21.

UEFA has also put Kiev on probation for three years with the threat of the club having to play a second game behind closed doors because of the racist conduct of fans at the Europa League last 32 first-leg game against Girondins Bordeaux on Feb. 14. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Justin Palmer)