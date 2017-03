KIEV, April 28 Shakhtar Donetsk secured their fourth consecutive Ukrainian title after Mircea Lucescu's team came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Metalist Kharkiv on Sunday.

Brazilian Ilsinho scored the equaliser in the 84th minute after former Shakhtar striker Macro Devic opened the scoring in the 39th.

Shakhtar sealed their eighth domestic triumph overall, leaving Metalist and Dynamo Kiev 15 points behind with four rounds remaining of the season.

Shakhtar also made history by clinching the title in record time. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Mark Meadows)