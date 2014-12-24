KIEV Dec 24 Ukrainian security services raided the headquarters of the country's soccer federation on Wednesday as part of a probe into alleged money laundering and embezzlement of funds.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with colleagues from the general prosecutor's office, are conducting... searches in the Football Federation of Ukraine," senior SSU advisor Markian Lubkivskyi said in a Facebook post.

"They are due to open criminal proceedings under the Articles of 191 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or acquisition through abuse and legalization (laundering) of money received from crime)."

There was no immediate comment from football federation spokesmen or executives.

Anatoliy Konkov, who is under investigation, is currently the president of the Ukraine Football Federation, with the domestic governing body due to hold a new election on March 6. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Alan Baldwin)