KIEV May 17 Dynamo Kiev clinched their 14th Ukrainian league title with two games to spare on Sunday with a 1-0 home win against Europa League finalists Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk.

The victory ended the five-year dominance of Shakhtar Donetsk, with Dynamo now seven points clear of second placed Shakhtar.

Croatia international defender Domagoj Vida scored the winner six minutes from time, latching onto the ball at close range from a corner.

Dnipro play Spanish side Sevilla, the Europa League holders, in the final to be played in Warsaw on May 27. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Alan Baldwin)