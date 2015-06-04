KIEV, June 4 Dynamo Kiev completed the Ukrainian double by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time in the Cup final on Thursday as crowd trouble surfaced again.

About two dozen Dynamo fans invaded the ground's athletics track during the penalty shootout and thousands poured on to the pitch after Dynamo goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy saved Shakhtar's final spot-kick.

The fans ripped out the goalposts in wild celebrations and Shovkovskiy assisted security staff in ushering supporters back to the terraces so the trophy presentation could start.

Shakhtar were 3-1 up after three rounds of the shootout but Dynamo levelled at 3-3 and Shovkovskiy saved the final penalty in sudden death to give Dynamo, who had Serhiy Rybalka sent off in extra time for a second yellow card, the Cup. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Ed Osmond)