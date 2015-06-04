(Adds details, byline)

By Igor Nitsak

KIEV, June 4 Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy was the hero as they won the double by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time in the Ukrainian Cup final on Thursday as crowd trouble surfaced again.

About two dozen Dynamo fans invaded the ground's athletics track during the shootout and thousands poured on to the pitch after Shovkovskiy saved Shakhtar's final spot-kick from Olexandr Hladkiy.

The fans ripped out the goalposts in wild celebrations and lit fireworks prompting Shovkovskiy and UEFA vice-president Hryhoriy Surkis to help security staff by urging supporters to go back to the terraces so the trophy could be presented.

Shakhtar were 3-1 up after three rounds of the shootout but Dynamo levelled at 3-3 and Shovkovskiy saved the final penalty in sudden death to give Dynamo, who had Serhiy Rybalka sent off in extra time for a second yellow card, the trophy.

Dynamo's 11th Cup triumph completed a record eighth double and their first since 2007. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)