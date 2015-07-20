KIEV, July 20 Ukraine's FC Olimpik are under investigation for match-fixing with 12 of their top-flight games from last season being scrutinised, the country's FA said on Monday.

"The UEFA special division monitoring more than 32,000 games all over Europe each year...said that 12 games involving FC Olimpik are being probed," Ihor Kochetov, a senior official with the Ukrainian Football Federation, told ProFootball TV programme.

"We were asked to deal with it.

"We have indirect proof that some FC Olimpik players acted to ensure certain bets or even the whole betting line."

Last season FC Olimpik were forced to play their home games away from Donetsk after it became the stronghold of pro-Russian separatists.

In their first season in the Ukrainian Premier league, FC Olimpik lost 10 of their final 12 games following the winter break. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)