By Igor Nitsak

KIEV Nov 27 Ukraine have been ordered to play their next home game in UEFA competition behind closed doors following racist behaviour, the use of laser pointers, illicit banners and chants at the Euro 2016 qualifier against Spain on Oct. 12.

The Football Federation of Ukraine was also fined 97,000 euros ($102,752.10) in total for the use of laser devices, illicit banners, chants and blocking of stairways.

The decision came two days after the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ordered Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kiev to play their next two home European games without fans due to racist behaviour and crowd disturbances caused by their supporters when they hosted Chelsea last month.

Kiev host Maccabi Tel Aviv in their final Champions League Group G match on Dec. 9. They are third with eight points behind Chelsea and Porto who have 10 before their clash in London.

Ukraine were third in Euro 2016 Group C, having lost 1-0 at home to Spain, but reached next year's finals in France by beating Slovenia 3-1 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Ukraine already have to play their first home match in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors because of a racism sanction due to what FIFA described as "the offensive and discriminatory actions of a group of Ukrainian supporters".

($1 = 0.9437 euros)