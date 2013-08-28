Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Aug 28 Ukraine coach Mykhaylo Fomenko has named a 25-man squad for the World Cup 2014 qualifier against England on Sept. 10 and for the San Marino clash four days earlier.
Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Rustam Hudzhamov (Illichivets), Maxym Koval (Dynamo Kiev)
Defenders: Oleksander Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yaroslav Rakitsky (Shakhtar Donetsk), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar Donetsk), Evhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev), Artem Fedetsky (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Vitaliy Mandzyuk (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk)
Midfielders: Oleh Gusyev (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Roman Bezus (Dynamo Kiev), Evhen Konoplyanka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Anatoly Tymoshchuk (Bayern Munich), Mykola Morozyuk (Metalurh Donetsk), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Dmytro Hrechyshkin (Shakhtar Donetsk), Edmar (Metalist Kharkiv), Denys Dedechko (Vorskla Poltava), Dmytro Homchenovsky (Zorya Lugansk), Olexander Kovpak (PFC Sevastopol)
Forwards: Marco Devic (Metalist Kharkiv), Roman Zozulya (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Evhen Seleznyov (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) (Complied by Igor Nitsak)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.