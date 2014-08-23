KIEV, August 23 Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena, which hosted a semi-final at the Euro 2012 championship, has been damaged by shelling in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, the club said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the explosions which occurred early on Saturday morning.

"On 23 August, at 6.00, two powerful explosions occurred at Donbass Arena," the club said on its website (www.shakhtar.com).

"As a result of shelling, there are numerous damages of the northwestern facade of the stadium, communications, equipment and detached building of the energy centre, which is located in the northern part of the Donbass Arena park.

"There are no casualties among the stadium staff."

The stadium opened five years ago, with club owner Rynat Akhmetov spending around $400 million on the project.

The 52,000-seat stadium hosted five matches at Euro 2012 and regularly hosted Champions League matches.

"It is hard to assess the damage. We have to examine the extent of the destructions," Shakhtar chief executive Serhiy Palkin told the Xsport channel.

"Unfortunately, no one knows what else can happen", he added.

Shakhtar have moved their headquarters from the strife-torn city of Donetsk to Kiev, with home games to be played in the eastern city of Lviv.

Donetsk, a major industrial city, has become a stronghold of pro-Russian separatists who are fighting army forces controlled by the government. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Josh Reich)