KIEV Feb 16 Brazilian midfielder Bernard has not recovered from injury and will not be available for Shakhtar in their Champions League last 16 game against Bayern on Tuesday.

Bernard and suspended defensive midfielder Taras Stepanenko did not fly to Lviv with the team.

The 22-year-old Bernard is recovering from inflammation of ankle ligaments, according to Football 1 television channel.

"Bernard is suffering from the inflammation of ligaments caused by workloads. But nothing serious, no surgery required," club's doctor Artur Glushchenko told the channel's website. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Sudipto ganguly)