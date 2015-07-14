KIEV, July 14 Shakhtar Donetsk scored two last minute goals to beat Dynamo Kiev, who finished with nine men, 2-0 in the season-opening Ukrainian Super Cup played in Odessa on Tuesday.

Shakhtar broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 90th minute after Dynamo goalkeeper Olexandr Shovkovskyi was sent off for bringing down Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira as he burst into the area.

Captain Dario Srna calmly sent Alexander Dragovic, who stepped in between the posts, the wrong way with his spot kick.

Brazilian winger Bernard then wrapped up the win after a swift counter attack in stoppage time, with Dynamo then having midfielder Serhiy Rybalka sent off after he was shown his second yellow card.

Shakhtar's fourth Super Cup victory provided some consolation for last season when Dynamo celebrated a league and national cup double. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)