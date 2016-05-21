LVIV May 21 Shakhtar Donetsk clinched their 10th Ukrainian Cup by beating underdogs Zorya Luhansk 2-0 thanks to a double from striker Oleksandr Hladkyi in the final at the Lviv Arena on Saturday.

Hladkyi nodded the opener three minutes before the break and wrapped up the victory 12 minutes after halftime by shrugging off two defenders and firing into the corner of the net.

The triumph brought tears to the eyes of Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu, who after the match officially confirmed he was stepping down from his post after 12 years at the helm.

"This was my last game as the head coach of Shakhtar. Effective immediately I am a free manager and will be looking for a new place," the 70-year-old told a news conference.

Lucescu leaves after having turned the club into serious rivals to the previously unchallenged giants Dynamo Kiev.

Since joining in May 2004 he has led the club to eight domestic league titles and six national cups as well as the UEFA Cup in 2009 to become their most successful coach.

Saturday's final was contested by the two clubs ousted from the east of Ukraine, with Donetsk and Luhansk having been strongholds for pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Shakhtar and Zorya have been playing in exile, with home games staged at alternative venues, since pro-Russian fighters raised an insurrection in eastern Ukraine, namely in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. (Editing by Ken Ferris)