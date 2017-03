KIEV, April 16 Coach Oleg Blokhin left Dynamo Kiev immediately after his side's 2-0 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

"I have few words. I was informed that I was being discharged. Contact the president for any questions," Blokhin told reporters after the game.

Former Kiev striker Blokhin, 61, was appointed head coach of the Ukrainian championship side in September 2012 and the club subsequently splashed out over 60 million dollars to sign new players.

Despite the cash injection, Dynamo are in danger of missing out on Champions League action for a second successive season as they currently lie third in the domestic league, seven points behind second-placed Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Pritha Sarkar)