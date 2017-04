KIEV Feb 2 Dynamo Kiev have signed Portugal defender Vitorino Antunes from Malaga CF on a four-year-deal, the Ukrainian club said on Monday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old, who had spells with Italian clubs Roma, Lecce and Livorno before spending a season at Pacos de Ferreira, ended his two-year association with Malaga by moving to Kiev.

A statement on the club's website said he was persuaded to move to Kiev by compatriot Miguel Veloso, who has been with the 13-times Ukrainian Premier League champions since 2012. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Pritha Sarkar)