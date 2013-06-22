KIEV, June 22 Dynamo Kiev signed Democratic Republic of Congo striker Dieumerci Mbokani from Anderlecht on Saturday, the club said on their official website on Saturday.

The 27-year-old's arrival follows that of Netherlands forward Jeremain Lens, who has agreed a four-year deal with the Ukrainian side after leaving PSV Eindhoven.

Mbokani scored 34 goals in 53 games for Anderlecht in the last two seasons as they won successive Belgian league titles.

He previously played for Standard Liege, AS Monaco and VfL Wolfsburg, on loan, after starting his European career at Anderlecht in 2006. (Editing by Tim Collings)