April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Ukrainian championship on Tuesday.
Tavria Simferopol 1 Metalurg Donetsk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 28 23 4 1 75 17 73
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 28 23 4 1 55 11 73
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 28 16 10 2 51 28 58
4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 28 13 7 8 47 35 46
5 Arsenal Kiev 28 12 9 7 39 27 45
-------------------------
6 Tavria Simferopol 28 12 8 8 42 33 44
-------------------------
7 Metalurg Donetsk 28 12 6 10 34 29 42
8 Vorskla Poltava 28 8 9 11 34 41 33
9 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 28 9 6 13 22 34 33
10 Chernomorets Odessa 28 8 7 13 28 41 31
11 Illichevets Mariupol 28 7 7 14 26 41 28
12 Volyn Lutsk 28 7 5 16 23 38 26
13 Zarja Lugansk 28 6 6 16 32 56 24
14 Karpaty Lviv 28 4 8 16 25 49 20
-------------------------
15 Obolon Kiev 28 4 8 16 17 41 20
16 PFK Olexandria 28 4 8 16 23 52 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation