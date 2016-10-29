UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Dynamo Kiev 4 Karpaty Lviv 1 Olimpik Donetsk 2 Volyn Lutsk 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Chernomorets Odessa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 13 11 2 0 29 6 35 2 Dynamo Kiev 13 8 3 2 25 10 27 3 Zarya Luhansk 12 8 2 2 20 8 26 4 FK Oleksandriya 12 6 2 4 21 15 20 5 Olimpik Donetsk 13 6 2 5 19 23 20 6 Chernomorets Odessa 13 5 3 5 11 15 18 ------------------------- 7 Vorskla Poltava 12 4 3 5 13 14 15 8 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 12 3 2 7 8 20 11 9 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 12 2 4 6 9 16 10 10 Volyn Lutsk 13 2 3 8 11 22 9 11 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk * 12 2 4 6 11 19 4 12 Karpaty Lviv * 13 1 4 8 12 21 1 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Zarya Luhansk v FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi (1200) Vorskla Poltava v FK Oleksandriya (1500) Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1730)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.