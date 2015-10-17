Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 0 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 6 Friday, October 16 Dynamo Kiev 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 11 9 1 1 27 7 28 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 11 9 1 1 22 5 28 ------------------------- 3 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 11 7 2 2 25 11 23 4 Zarya Luhansk 10 5 4 1 20 4 19 ------------------------- 5 Volyn Lutsk 10 5 2 3 13 14 17 ------------------------- 6 Vorskla Poltava 10 3 6 1 11 12 15 7 Karpaty Lviv 10 4 1 5 10 14 13 8 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 11 3 2 6 10 16 11 9 Metalist Kharkiv 10 1 6 3 9 14 9 10 FK Oleksandriya 10 2 3 5 7 12 9 10 Hoverla Uzhhorod 10 1 6 3 7 12 9 12 Olimpik Donetsk 10 2 1 7 9 16 7 13 Chernomorets Odessa 10 0 4 6 6 19 4 ------------------------- 14 Metalurg Zaporizhya 10 0 3 7 3 23 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Olimpik Donetsk v Metalist Kharkiv (1100) Chernomorets Odessa v Metalurg Zaporizhya (1400) FK Oleksandriya v Volyn Lutsk (1400) Karpaty Lviv v Vorskla Poltava (1630) Zarya Luhansk v Hoverla Uzhhorod (1630)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.