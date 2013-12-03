Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship match on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 3
Chernomorets Odessa 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 18 13 2 3 45 14 41
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 18 11 3 4 36 19 36
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 16 10 5 1 30 13 35
4 Chernomorets Odessa 18 10 5 3 19 11 35
5 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 16 10 4 2 31 16 34
-------------------------
6 Zarja Lugansk 18 7 6 5 24 16 27
-------------------------
7 Vorskla Poltava 18 6 8 4 26 27 26
8 Metalurg Donetsk 18 7 5 6 28 30 26
9 Illichevets Mariupol 18 6 2 10 16 21 20
10 Volyn Lutsk 18 5 5 8 18 28 20
11 Karpaty Lviv 17 4 7 6 18 24 19
12 Sevastopol 18 5 4 9 20 33 19
13 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 18 5 2 11 16 26 17
14 Arsenal Kiev 13 3 1 9 10 28 10
-------------------------
15 Metalurg Zaporizhya 17 1 5 11 16 29 8
16 Tavria Simferopol 17 2 2 13 12 30 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation